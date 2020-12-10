You’re invited: These free virtual classes will prepare you for Christmas dinner

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There seems to often be tradition around the holidays, but in a year like no other, how about trying some new recipes? Or better yet, take some cooking classes that will help you prepare some delicious food for Christmas dinner.

H-E-B is offering both -- some delicious new recipes for dessert, and virtual classes to help you with everything from holiday meals to finding the right giftable wine.

Virtual classes schedule:

1. Dec. 10: Giftable Wines, 6 p.m.

Sip along with your favorite wine and ask questions live. Wine Steward Cody will suggest great wines to gift this holiday season, along with what to pair with them.

2. Dec. 12: Kid-Friendly Holiday Baking, 10 a.m.

Chef Charlotte will host this kid-friendly baking class and share her recipes for Red and Green Striped Rolled Out Cookies, royal icing, and more sweet treats.

3. Dec. 15: Holiday Prime Rib Dinner, 5:30 p.m.

Chef Scott will show you how to cook a holiday prime rib dinner.

4. Dec. 18: Holiday Brunch, 5:30 p.m.

Chef Scott will show you how to make the ultimate holiday brunch.

Now to the Christmas cookie recipes.

H-E-B has provided five delicious recipes for the holidays to make for loved ones, including cakeball melting snowman cookies, chocolate peppermint cookies, red-nosed reindeer donuts, smart chocolate chip cookies and gluten free sugar cookies.

The delicious recipes are listed below.

1. Cakeball melting snowman cookie

Makes 18 servings

Instructions:

1 package of Mini White Cupcakes, mixed in food processor or mixer

2 batches of Sugar Cookie Icing, see recipe on heb.com

1 package H‑E‑B Bakery Simply Delicious Sugar Cookies

1/8 cup(s) Nestlé Mini Chocolate Chips

6 M&M’s Minis Candy, orange

1 Twizzlers Twists, cut in 1/4-inch pieces as bows and bow ties

1 1/2 ounces Wilton Green Decorating Icing

1. Roll mixed cupcakes into 18 equal-sized cake balls. Place in freezer while preparing Sugar Cookie Icing.

2. Using a teaspoon, carefully spoon icing onto sugar cookies to look like melted snow. Allow to harden slightly before handling.

3. Place chilled cake balls on wire rack or parchment paper and spoon icing over each cake ball. Place in freezer to harden for a few minutes.

4. Place iced cake balls on ‘puddle’ of icing.

5. Decorate iced cake balls with mini chocolate chip eyes and mouth. Use broken M&M’s as carrot nose and use Twizzlers as bow ties for your snowman or bows for snow ma’ams.

6. Use green icing to add buttons and further decorations. Get nutritional information here.

2. Chocolate peppermint cookies

Makes 52 servings

Ingredients:

3 cup(s) H‑E‑B The Baker’s Scoop All-Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon H‑E‑B Baking Powder

1/2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Select Ingredients Baker’s Scoop Cocoa

1 cup(s) H‑E‑B Extra Light Olive Oil

2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Brown Sugar

1 cup(s) Hill Country Fare 0 Calorie Sweetener

4 H‑E‑B Large Eggs

1 teaspoon H‑E‑B Baker’s Scoop Pure Vanilla

2 H‑E‑B Bakers Chocolate

1 cup(s) Hill Country Fare Peppermint Twists, crushed

Instructions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F.

2. Line three cookie sheets with H‑E‑B Parchment Paper. Set aside.

3. Sift together flour, baking powder and cocoa powder. Set aside.

4. Beat olive oil, brown sugar, and 0 calorie sweetener 1 minute with electric mixer on medium speed. Beat in eggs, one at a time, on medium speed (about 1 minute). Add vanilla. Add flour mixture one cup at a time on low speed (about 2 minutes).

5. Drop dough by tablespoons on prepared cookie sheets.

6. Bake 10 minutes, cool on wire rack.

7. Melt chocolate coating according to package directions.

8. Carefully pour melted chocolate on top of each cookie, and sprinkle crushed peppermints. Get nutritional information here.

3. Red-nosed reindeer donuts

Makes 24 servings

Ingredients:

1 package Little Debbie Double Chocolate Mini Donuts

1 tube black decorating icing

1 package fireballs or cinnamon candies

1 tube white decorating icing

1 package pretzel sticks

Instructions:

1. Lay donuts on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Place a little bit of black icing in the middle of each donut and set a red fireball on it.

2. Once nose is in place, use white and black icing to draw eyes and any other features you want your reindeer to have. Use pretzels for antlers. Dress these up anyway you like. It’s a great way to let kids be creative. Serve immediately. Get nutritional information here.

4. One smart chocolate chip cookie

Makes 24 servings

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup(s) H‑E‑B Baker’s Scoop All-Purpose Flour

1/2 teaspoon Arm & Hammer Baking Soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup(s) Hill Country Fare Canola Oil

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Pure Cane Sugar

1/2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Light Brown Sugar

1 H‑E‑B Extra Large Egg

1 H‑E‑B Extra Large Egg White

1 1/2 teaspoon H‑E‑B Pure Vanilla Extract

3/4 cup(s) H‑E‑B Old Fashioned Oats

3/4 cup(s) semi-sweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

3. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.

4. In a large bowl, beat together oil, butter and sugars with an electric mixer.

5. Add egg, egg white and vanilla. Beat until dough until fluffy.

6. Fold in oats, flour mixture and chocolate chips.

7. Cover and refrigerate dough 15 minutes.

8. Place rounded teaspoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets.

9. Bake for 10 minutes or until cookies are set and golden brown.

10. Cool for five minutes on baking sheets then transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. Get nutritional information here.

5. Gluten free sugar cookies

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

1 egg, room temperature

1/4 cup(s) ¼ H‑E‑B Organics Liquid Coconut Oil

1/4 cup(s) granulated sugar

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Almond Flour

4 tablespoons H‑E‑B Coconut Flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Place egg and coconut oil in a food processor and pulse 20 seconds.

3. Add sugar, honey, and vanilla extract. Pulse until combined.

4. Add flours, baking powder and salt, then pulse until a dough is formed.

5. Scrape down dry ingredients along the side of the bowl that did not get combined. Pulse again.

6. Using a teaspoon, scoop out dough on a baking sheet.

7. Bake 10-12 minutes or until cookies are done. Cool completely, then decorate as desired. Get nutritional information here.

Drink pairing

For the cakeball melting snowman cookies recipe, H-E-B recommends trying Blue Moon - Light Sky Citrus for a beer pairing and RLG Spiced Cranberry Margarita for the wine pairing.

Get more H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here. Click here to shop H-E-B's 2020 kitchen catalog.