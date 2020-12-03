Air fryer recipe: Honey butter party mix

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

We know celebrating the holidays will be different, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still feel like a party!

If you are looking for the perfect party snack for hosting, H-E-B’s chef Charlotte Samuel has you covered with a delicious honey butter party mix air fryer recipe.

Let us know how you like the party mix in the comments below.

Ingredients:

5 cup(s) General Mills Family Size Corn Chex Cereal

2 cup(s) pretzel sticks

2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Cashew Grande Whole Roasted Cashews with Sea Salt

1 cup(s) salted butter, melted

1/3 cup(s) honey, or maple syrup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Instructions:

1. Combine cereal, pretzels and cashews together in a large bowl. Set aside.

2. Combine butter, honey, Worcestershire, garlic and onion powder in a microwave safe bowl. Cook for 45 seconds, stir and return until melted.

3. Pour butter mixture over cereal mixture and mix until coated. Transfer to fryer basket, set to warm and adjust temperature to 200°F, set timer for 10 minutes. Remove, stir, and return to fryer for another 10 minutes.

4. Remove from fryer, cool and enjoy. Click here to purchase an air fryer.

Drink pairing

For the honey butter party mix recipe, H-E-B recommends trying Lone Pint Yellow Rose for a beer pairing and Thomas Schmitt Estate QBA Riesling for the wine pairing.

Get more H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here. Click here to shop H-E-B’s 2020 kitchen catalog.