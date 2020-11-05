3 things you can bake with this multi-use pie dough recipe

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The beginning of fall is the beginning of the baking season.

If you love to make homemade pies for Thanksgiving, H-E-B Chef Scott Tompkins has some great tips on how to make easy-multi use pie dough.

Easy-multi use pie dough

Recipe makes 16 servings

Ingredients

2 cup(s) H-E-B Organics All-Purpose Flour, use unbleached flour that is sifted if possible

4-ounce unsalted butter, 1 stick ice-cold, grated or diced small

1 teaspoon seas salt or kosher salt, if using iodized salt use only 1/2 teaspoon

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 large egg yolks, kept very cold

1/2 cup(s) very cold heavy whipping cream

Instructions

In a food processor add flour, butter, salt and sugar. Pulse until the mixture is well blended. In a small bowl whisk egg yolks and cream together. Add wet mixture to food processor and pulse until dough holds together. Remove dough to a sheet of plastic wrap. Form dough into a ball and wrap tightly. Refrigerate for 15 minutes before rolling out and using for any pie or tart applications. Chef’s tips: Mix heavy cream with egg yolk, butter, flour, sugar and salt and mix together until dough holds. Refrigerate if pulling apart, roll out and spread for pie crust, add filling for your pie.

Recipe makes 8 servings

Ingredients

16 ounces of cherry pie filling

2/3 cup(s) sugar, reserve 1/4 cup

1 1/2 tablespoons tapioca pudding mix

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon lemon, juiced

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 1/2 tablespoon flour

2 pie crust, refrigerated

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 1/2 teaspoon 2% milk

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 450°F.

2. Combine cherry pie filling, sugar, pudding mix, salt, cinnamon, lemon and almond extract in a saucepan over medium heat until heated through.

3. Combine flour and 1/4 cup sugar and spread evenly over the bottom of the unbaked crust.

4. Gently spoon cherries on top.

5. Dot top with butter and add top crust and seal edges.

6. Brush top of pie crust with 1-2 teaspoons milk then sugar and bake 5 minutes.

7. Reduce temperature to 400°F and bake 25 to 30 minutes longer until golden. Click here for nutritional information.

Recipe makes 8 servings

28-ounce H‑E‑B Select Ingredients Flavor Bomb Sweet Tomatoes

4 ears H‑E‑B Intensely Sweet Corn on the Cob

1 tablespoon olive oil

9 4/5 Oz Texas Pie Company Pie Dough Puck, thawed

1/2 cup(s) sour cream

1/2 cup(s) mayonnaise

1 egg, beaten

1 cup(s) fresh basil leaves, torn

2 tablespoons chives, chopped

1 cup(s) mozzarella cheese, shredded, divided use

1 cup(s) extra sharp cheddar, shredded, divided use

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF. Place tomatoes and corn on a sheet pan, drizzle with oil, and season generously with salt and pepper. Roast 15 minutes until tomatoes are blistered and corn is charred.

2. Roll out pie dough on a lightly floured surface and place in a 9 inch pie dish.

3. Mix together sour cream, mayo, egg, herbs and half of the cheeses. Set aside.

4. Remove vegetables from oven and carefully cut corn from the cob. You should have about 2 cups of kernels.

5. Spread sour cream mixture in the bottom of the pie crust followed by the corn and tomatoes. Top with remaining cheese.

6. Reduce oven temperature to 350ºF and bake pie until center has set and top is golden brown, approximately 40 minutes. Cool before serving.

7. Chef’s Note: Serve this warm with a mixed green salad. Also, if you would like to use sliced heirloom tomatoes, don’t roast them. Click here for nutritional information.

Recipe makes 6 servings

Ingredients

1 H‑E‑B Pie Crust

3 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons Argo Corn Starch

1 cup(s) strawberries

1/2 cup(s) raspberries

1 cup(s) blueberries

1 cup(s) fresh blackberries

1 tablespoons lemon, both juice and zest

1 egg

1 tablespoon H‑E‑B Select Ingredients Whole Milk

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

3. Unroll dough on a flat floured surface. Roll out to an approximately 12-inch circle and gently transfer to prepared pan.

4. Combine sugar, cornstarch, berries, lemon juice and zest. Toss well to coat.

5. Place berry mixture on dough leaving a 2-inch border all the way around. Fold the border of dough up over edges of berry mixture.

6. In a small bowl, combine egg with milk and brush over dough and berry mixture.

7. Place on center oven rack and bake 30 minutes or until tart is golden brown and berry mixture is bubbly.

8. Cool before serving. Click here for nutritional information.

[Related: How to grill vegetables and fruits from Chef Scott, Recipe: Garlicky butternut squash and ground turkey, Recipe: 20-minute air fryer green chili chicken bake, Recipe: Jalapeño dog with crispy BBQ onions, Recipe: Grilled Mahi Mahi tostadas, Recipe: Cucumber mint and lime mocktail margarita, Recipe: Tomato, jalapeño and cheesy bread salad, Recipe: Vanilla poached apples with granola and yogurt, Recipe: Birria tacos in an Instant Pot]

Drink pairing

For the easy multi-use pie dough recipe, H-E-B recommends trying Lone Star - Kolsch for a beer pairing and Alo’s Hazelnut Coffee for the wine pairing.

Get more H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here.