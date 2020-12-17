Looking to save time in the kitchen this holiday season? Try ready-to-go meals

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With Christmas coming up next week and New Year’s right around the corner, now is the time to start planning your holiday meals.

Don’t assume you have to spend all day in the kitchen, making preparations.

H-E-B, for example, is one of the businesses offering holiday meals -- through Jan. 1, 2021.

Main courses are similar to the traditional options you might prepare any other Christmas.

Through H-E-B, you can order a whole turkey, a turkey breast, smoked brisket and prime rib roast.

Craving some appetizers or good side dishes, as well? The sky is the limit.

H-E-B’s sides include turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, Aloha rolls, deviled eggs, green bean casserole, buttered corn, sweet potato casserole, cream corn, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, garden salad, coleslaw, brisket beans and traditional cornbread dressing.

Desserts include banana pudding, peach cobbler and pumpkin pie.

Holiday meals are available hot or cold with 72 hours advance notice, with pickup available 11 a.m. to 7 pm on non-holidays.

Drink pairing

For a holiday side dish pairing, H-E-B recommends trying Josh Pinot Gris.

Get more H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here. Click here to shop H-E-B’s 2020 kitchen catalog.