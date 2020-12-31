Recipe: Chermoula served with black-eyed peas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Happy New Year’s Eve!

H-E-B has provided a perfect dish that can go great with a delicious New Years meal -- chermoula served with black-eyed peas.

Ingredients:

1 cup(s) parsley, leaves tightly packed

1 cup(s) fresh cilantro, leaves tightly packed

1/2 cup(s) fresh mint, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

3 tbsp. lemon juice, plus 1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. ground coriander

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

3/4 cup(s) extra virgin olive oil

1 can of black-eyed peas

Instructions:

1. Combine everything but olive oil in a blender and pulse until well combined.

2. While blender is running slowly, add olive oil until an emulsion forms. Season to taste and refrigerate until ready to use.

3. Chef’s note: This refrigerates for up to five days. Get the full recipe here.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Viva Americana Lager for the beer pairing and Zonin Prosecco for the wine option.

