Recipe: Game day sausage and tater tot nachos

Ready for the big game this Sunday?

H-E-B chef Charlotte Samuel has fixed a quick and delicious game-day sausage and tater tot nachos recipe that will make your dish a fan favorite.

Ingredients:

28 ounce frozen tater tots

12 ounce Texas Heritage Smoked Turkey Jalapeno Sausage, sliced or diced

16 ounce Culinary Cowgirls Queso Blanco

12 ounce pico de gallo, drained

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 450F.

2. Place tater tots onto a sheet pan. Place into oven and bake for 30 to 45 minutes or until tots are crispy and browned. H-E-B offers air-fryers you can use in this recipe.

3. In a small sauce pan set over low heat, gently heat queso set aside for drizzling.

4. While tots are cooking, saute sausage for 5 to 6 minutes to just get it heated through and slightly crispy around edges.

5. To assemble nachos, add crispy tots to a serving dish followed by sausage and melted cheese. Garnish with Pico de gallo. For nutritional information, click or tap here.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Modelo Reserva for the beer pairing and San Antonio Winery Cardinale Reserve American Sweet Red for the wine option.

