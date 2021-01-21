Recipe: Italian sliced steak tagliata

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you settled into 2021?

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, H-E-B chef Charlotte Samuel has prepared a delicious southwestern Italian sliced steak tagliata recipe that will pair perfectly with the big game.

Interested in free online classes hosted by H‑E‑B chefs? Click or tap here to sign up.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb. H‑E‑B Natural Angus New York Strip Steak, 2‑3 steaks

1 tsp. freshly ground pepper

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1/4 cup(s) olive oil, plus additional for steaks

5 oz. arugula

6 campari tomatoes, quartered

1/4 cup(s) H‑E‑B Copper Kettle Parmesan Shaved Cheese

2 tbsp. Central Market Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to medium high heat. Meanwhile, season steaks with pepper, salt, lemon zest and a drizzle of oil.

2. Once the grill has preheated, grill steaks for 7 minutes per side. Remove from grill to rest before slicing.

3. Combine the arugula, tomatoes, oil, lemon juice, and shaved cheese. Toss well.

.4. Slice steaks thinly, then place on top of the arugula mixture. Drizzle with vinegar and serve. Click or tap here for nutritional information.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Peroni Nastro Azzurro for the beer pairing and Layer Cake Deep Roots Cab for the wine option.

Get more H-E-B recipes and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here. Click here to shop H-E-B’s 2020 kitchen catalog.