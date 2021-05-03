Here’s how you can help during the 67th annual National Salvation Army Week in San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for an opportunity to give back to the community?

This year’s National Salvation Army Week is taking the place of what would normally be the Salvation Army’s annual luncheon, and is expected to serve as the second biggest fundraiser of the year, behind its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared National Salvation Army Week. This May, the Salvation Army will be celebrating its 67th National Salvation Army Week.

On Thursday, May 13, the San Antonio Salvation Army will be holding a phone bank from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each donation helps ensure the nonprofit can continue on its mission to serve the community. If you would like to make a donation during the phone bank, call 210-598-7921.

Each year, this week serves as an opportunity to celebrate volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who have enabled Salvation Army to serve in San Antonio and Bexar County for more than 130 years.

Opportunities to support Salvation Army:

Donate in May . Your donations help Salvation Army serve the most vulnerable members of our community.

Sign up to be a sustaining partner and give monthly -- $20, $50, $100 or $500. A sustaining gift will help provide much-needed support consistently throughout the year.

Become a fundraising champion. Start your own fundraising page and set your own goal. Share with friends, family or co-workers to help raise funds for life-changing programs.

Have your business become a matching partner. Your donation will be used to match contributions made by other donors. Employers can match employees’ donations and make a big impact on helping others in need.