Skip the parking, ride to Fiesta: VIA offers easy access to San Antonio’s biggest events

A group of passengers ride VIA to Fiesta.

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Fiesta San Antonio is known for its parades, food and nonstop celebration, but for many attendees, getting there can be one of the biggest challenges.

Between crowded streets, limited parking and rising rideshare costs, transportation can quickly turn into a headache before the festivities even begin.

This year, VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering a simpler option: Park & Ride service designed to get people to Fiesta events without the hassle.

A stress-free way to get to Fiesta

VIA’s Park & Ride service allows riders to park at designated locations and take a direct bus to some of Fiesta’s most popular events.

Instead of navigating traffic or searching for parking downtown, riders can leave their cars behind and take advantage of a more streamlined experience.

The service is available for major Fiesta events, including:

St. Mary’s Oyster Bake (April 17-18 -- operating at Crossroads Park & Ride and Brooks)

A Taste of New Orleans (April 17-19 -- operating at Crossroads and Stone Oak Park & Ride and Brooks)

Texas Cavaliers River Parade (April 20 -- operating at Crossroads and Stone Oak Park & Ride and Brooks)

A Night in Old San Antonio (April 21–24 -- operating at Crossroads Park & Ride and Brooks)

Battle of Flowers Parade (April 24 -- operating at Crossroads and Brooks)

King William Fair (April 25 -- operating at Crossroads and Stone Oak Park & Ride and Brooks)

Fiesta Flambeau Parade (April 25 -- operating at Crossroads and Brooks Park & Ride and Brooks)

With large crowds expected throughout Fiesta, planning transportation in advance can help avoid delays and make the overall experience more enjoyable. (VIA Metropolitan Transit)

Affordable and accessible transportation

In addition to convenience, VIA’s Park & Ride service is designed to be budget friendly.

Fares are $1.30 each way, with discounted rates available for children, seniors, students and active-duty military members. Children under age 5 and VIAtrans customers ride free.

VIA bus passes and U-Passes are also accepted, which gives frequent riders even more flexibility.

For those who need additional accessibility support, VIAtrans service is available to registered patrons, following standard reservation policies.

A bonus for Fiesta-goers

Riders who use Park & Ride to attend Fiesta events may also receive a limited-edition VIA Fiesta medal -- a popular tradition among San Antonio residents and collectors.

Medals are available while supplies last and can be picked up when using the Park & Ride service to eligible events.

Passengers can purchase Park & Ride fare at VIA customer service windows ahead of time or at ticket kiosks located at Park & Ride sites on the day of the event.

More ways to get around downtown

For those already in the city center, VIA also offers additional transportation options.

VIA Link Downtown and VIA Primo Route 100 provide service throughout downtown San Antonio, including Market Square, for $1.30 per trip. These options can be useful for navigating between Fiesta events without needing a vehicle.

VIA’s Park & Ride service allows riders to park at designated locations and take a direct bus to some of Fiesta’s most popular events. (VIA Metropolitan Transit)

Planning ahead

With large crowds expected throughout Fiesta, planning transportation in advance can help avoid delays and make the overall experience more enjoyable.

Riders can plan their trip using the Transit app or contact VIA’s goLine at 210-362-2020 for assistance.

Making the most of Fiesta

Fiesta San Antonio is one of the city’s most celebrated traditions, drawing thousands of attendees each year.

By offering accessible, affordable and convenient transportation, VIA aims to make it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy everything the event has to offer, without the added stress of traffic and parking.

For many, the takeaway is simple: when it comes to getting to Fiesta, Park & Ride may be the easiest way to join the celebration.

Click or tap here to learn everything you need to know about VIA rides to Fiesta.

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