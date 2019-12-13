Did ‘Seinfeld’ really predict Spurs-Cavs final score from Thursday in 1991?
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs fell in overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday 117-109.
And while Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wasn’t very happy about the loss, he might get a kick knowing that someone predicted the exact score on the comedy show “Seinfeld” almost 30 years ago.
If you didn't see (or don't remember) the episode, Jerry asks Tor, a holistic healer, if he can make any sense of a note Jerry can't figure out.
Tor then delivers the 117-109 Cleveland-San Antonio score.
The Cavs said it best on Twitter: Tor really was in touch with the cosmos.
Tor really was in touch with the cosmos. ?? @SeinfeldTV— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 13, 2019
(h/t: @adamkorsvik) pic.twitter.com/6jLt7cgcz7
This story was originally reported by ESPN.
