Did ‘Seinfeld’ really predict Spurs-Cavs final score from Thursday in 1991?

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs fell in overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday 117-109.

And while Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wasn’t very happy about the loss, he might get a kick knowing that someone predicted the exact score on the comedy show “Seinfeld” almost 30 years ago.

If you didn't see (or don't remember) the episode, Jerry asks Tor, a holistic healer, if he can make any sense of a note Jerry can't figure out.

Tor then delivers the 117-109 Cleveland-San Antonio score.

The Cavs said it best on Twitter: Tor really was in touch with the cosmos.

This story was originally reported by ESPN.