Did ‘Seinfeld’ really predict Spurs-Cavs final score from Thursday in 1991?

David Ibanez, Web - Managing Editor

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs fell in overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday 117-109.

And while Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wasn’t very happy about the loss, he might get a kick knowing that someone predicted the exact score on the comedy show “Seinfeld” almost 30 years ago.

If you didn't see (or don't remember) the episode, Jerry asks Tor, a holistic healer, if he can make any sense of a note Jerry can't figure out.

Tor then delivers the 117-109 Cleveland-San Antonio score.

The Cavs said it best on Twitter: Tor really was in touch with the cosmos.

This story was originally reported by ESPN.

