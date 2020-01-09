WATCH: Fan throws full can of beer toward Spurs bench, nearly hits players

BOSTON – The Spurs won a big game in Boston on Wednesday night, but it was marred by an ugly moment in the third quarter.

A fan threw what appeared to be a full can of beer toward the Spurs bench after Celtics guard Kemba Walker was ejected.

Video showed the can fly over the heads of several Spurs players and land at their feet.

ICYMI: A fan was reportedly arrested after throwing what appeared to be a full can of beer at the #Spurs bench after Kemba Walker was ejected. The can flies over the heads of several players. Just plain dangerous and dumb. #NBA pic.twitter.com/3EebQ1spQG — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) January 9, 2020

Beer was spilled on the court and the game was delayed as crews cleaned the floor. The can did not hit any players or coaches.

According to WCVB-TV in Boston, the fan was ejected from the arena and later arrested.

The fan was identified as 22-year-old Justin Arnold. He was charged with disturbing a public assembly, according to reports.

Spurs newsletter: No All-Star love for DeRozan; Should Lonnie Walker start? Kobe relives Spurs-Lakers rivalry

Celtics coach Brad Stevens apologized to the Spurs and coach Gregg Popovich for the fan’s behavior after the game.

Stevens added that he felt the fan should not be “allowed in an NBA arena again.”

The Spurs beat the Celtics 129-114.