UTSA football games return to full capacity with tailgating this season

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA announced on Wednesday that football games at the Alamodome will return to 100% capacity this upcoming season and fans will be able to tailgate again in the parking lot.

The university also announced that social distancing protocols will be lifted for the Roadrunners’ six scheduled home games this year.

UTSA will host Lamar in the home opener at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 and that game will air on ESPN3.

These changes are consistent with the City of San Antonio’s and Alamodome health guidelines.

Last season’s UTSA football home games had a limited capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can buy season tickets now or view other options by visiting the UTSA Athletics website.

Current UTSA students receive free admission to all home games by downloading tickets via their Account Manager.

This season is the 10th anniversary of the first season of UTSA football.

UTSA is coming off a 7-5 campaign that ended with the program’s second bowl appearance, a 31-24 setback to No. 16 Louisiana in the 2020 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 in Dallas.

Head coach Jeff Traylor guided the Roadrunners to the second-most wins in school history, the most victories by a first-year head coach and a second-place finish in C-USA’s West Division.

