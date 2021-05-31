Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

‘We’re here to win’: Head coach Jimbo Fisher breaks down Aggies’ 2020 season, DeMarvin Leal, future expectations

Texas A&M last year: 9-1 record, Orange Bowl Champions

Greg Simmons
, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez
, Photojournalist

Tags: 
Texas A&M
,
College Sports
,
College Football
,
Jimbo Fisher
,
Kellen Mond
,
DeMarvin Leal
,
Football
SAN ANTONIO – After posting his best season at the helm of the Aggies football program, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher sits down with KSAT’s Greg Simmons to discuss the self-described toughest season of his coaching career, Judson alumnus and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal’s growth, and his expectations for the future of the team as they prepare for the 2021 season.

