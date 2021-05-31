SAN ANTONIO – After posting his best season at the helm of the Aggies football program, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher sits down with KSAT’s Greg Simmons to discuss the self-described toughest season of his coaching career, Judson alumnus and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal’s growth, and his expectations for the future of the team as they prepare for the 2021 season.
‘We’re here to win’: Head coach Jimbo Fisher breaks down Aggies’ 2020 season, DeMarvin Leal, future expectations
Texas A&M last year: 9-1 record, Orange Bowl Champions
