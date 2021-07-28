DOUBLE DUTY: Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams working as back up center

OXNARD, Calif. – For the first time since his rookie campaign in 2018, Cowboys guard Connor Williams played in all 16 games of a regular season last year. Now that he has found his footing health-wise, Williams has been asked to take on the role of backup center. He’s already started taking some snaps at center during the early stages of training camp.

“Obviously it’s nice to have depth and versatility on the o-line,” Williams explained. “Obviously some center reps helps me at center and helps me learn the game better and helps us at depth. I was eager to jump into that.”

Williams says he has gained five pounds coming into camp. That will certainly help him if he’s called upon to do double duty.

“A guy goes down every now and then,” Williams said. “You never make it through a whole season healthy, so it’s definitely nice to be able to move pieces in and out and have versatility.”

The Cowboys were forced to make alternative plans when five-time Pro Bowler Travis Frederick was forced into retirement due to Guillian Barre Syndrome. Dallas sought to shore up that position by drafting his spiritual successor, Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Biadasz ended up splitting time with Joe Looney in his rookie year.

Now with Looney no longer with the team, the Cowboys need help and they believe they have found it with Williams. For now, he’s still adjusting to the different nuances of the position.

“You definitely have to speak up. Everybody is looking for your call. Overall the center is calling for the whole offensive line and where everyone goes. Everyone has to be on the same page from the center’s front.”

