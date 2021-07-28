Trevon Diggs! Can He Top His Rookie Season?

Oxnard, California – Trevon Diggs was one of the bright spots on an otherwise dismal Dallas defense. He wound up with three interceptions as a rookie. But as his second season is about to begin he admits he had a shot at many more.

“I got my hands on 14 balls and I ended up with not 14 interceptions, so that’s a problem,” said Diggs. “DB doesn’t get many opportunities. You have to capitalize on the ones you do get. So that’s my main focus taking advantage of everything and becoming a smarter football player.”

One of those advantages in training camp is going head-to-head with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who like Diggs, had a great rookie season with almost one thousand yards receiving.

“That’s one of my good friends on the team,” a smiling Trevon points out. “It’s good. It actually works for the both of us. I’m going to push him, go as hard as I can, I know he’s going to go as hard as he can and it’s going to make us both better.”

Ad

It already has as the two have squared off face to face and have come up with one handed catches on both sides of the ball.

“I started it off and he came back with the one hand,” Diggs said with a little bragging. “He said I had to get you back and I said I had to get you back too.”

Both players were in the same draft class last year with Diggs coming out of Alabama and Lamb out of Oklahoma and now the Sooners along with the Longhorns want to jump to the SEC.

“They roll through everybody in the league that their in. So they get to come play some big boy ball now.”