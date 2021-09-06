Partly Cloudy icon
Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 3 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 3 of the 2021 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Southside1-1
11. Lanier2-0
10. Brandeis2-0
9. East Central2-0
8. Taft2-0
7. Alamo Heights2-0
6. Boerne Champion2-0
5. Johnson2-0
4. Judson1-1
3. Smithson Valley2-0
2. Steele2-0
1. Brennan2-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. Marion2-0
11. Falls City1-1
10. Boerne1-1
9. Navarro1-1
8. Devine2-0
7. Poteet2-0
6. Wimberley1-1
5. Cuero2-0
4. Central Catholic2-0
3. Somerset2-0
2. Poth2-0
1. Shiner2-0

