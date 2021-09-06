KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 3 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 3 of the 2021 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank Record 12. Southside 1-1 11. Lanier 2-0 10. Brandeis 2-0 9. East Central 2-0 8. Taft 2-0 7. Alamo Heights 2-0 6. Boerne Champion 2-0 5. Johnson 2-0 4. Judson 1-1 3. Smithson Valley 2-0 2. Steele 2-0 1. Brennan 2-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

Rank Record 12. Marion 2-0 11. Falls City 1-1 10. Boerne 1-1 9. Navarro 1-1 8. Devine 2-0 7. Poteet 2-0 6. Wimberley 1-1 5. Cuero 2-0 4. Central Catholic 2-0 3. Somerset 2-0 2. Poth 2-0 1. Shiner 2-0

BIG GAME COVERAGE HIGHLIGHTS FROM WEEK 2