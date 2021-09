SAN ANTONIO – In a battle of District 28-6A powers, the Brandeis volleyball team erased a seven-point third-set deficit to sweep Reagan and pull back into a tight district race. The Broncos, Rattlers and Clark each now have one loss in district play.

WOW! @BrandeisVB08 3, @sareaganvolley1 0 - Broncos erase a 7-point 3rd set deficit to sweep Rattlers! Highlights tonight online at #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/fZRPbjyvH6 — Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) September 10, 2021

MORE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE