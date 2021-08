SAN ANTONIO – Week 3 of the high school volleyball season heats up with the start of district play, as Boerne Champion hosts New Braunfels Canyon in 26-5A, while Brandeis battles Clark and Holmes squares off against Taft in 29-6A.

RESULTS FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Visitor Score Home New Braunfels Canyon 3-1 Boerne Champion Clark 3-2 Brandeis Taft 3-2 Holmes

