SAN ANTONIO – The second week of the 2021 high school volleyball season ratchets up the intensity, as Carlee Pharris and the Brandeis Broncos roll past Antonian in front of a raucous home crowd, while Clark, Churchill and Edison all earn impressive sweeps over Harlan, Taft and Southside respectively.

SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Visitor SCORE Home Antonian 0-3 Brandeis Harlan 0-3 Clark Taft 0-3 Churchill Roosevelt 1-3 Jay Southside 0-3 Edison

