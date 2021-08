SAN ANTONIO – At the end of the first full week of the 2021 high school volleyball season, McCollum hosted an eight-team tournament where the Cowboys, Stevens Falcons and Harlandale Indians all earned dramatic three-set victories over Holmes, Marshall and East Central respectively.

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

Away Result Home Holmes 2-0 Brennan McCollum 2-1 Southwest East Central 1-2 Harlandale Marshall 1-2 Stevens

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

Away Result Home Stevens 2-0 Harlandale Holmes 1-2 McCollum

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Away Result Home Stevens 2-1 McCollum

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE