Fans can attend Spurs’ Silver and Black open scrimmage for free

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans can get their first look at the 2021-22 edition of the team at the annual Silver & Black Open Scrimmage scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the AT&T Center.

The free event features an intra-squad scrimmage and gives fans a chance to watch the new-look Spurs in action prior to the season home opener on Oct. 20.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. and the Silver and Black will take the court for four 10-minute quarters.

Seating is open on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open to the public at 6 p.m. and parking at the AT&T Center will be free for the event.

Fans in attendance will receive specially priced $1 draft beers and $1 soft drinks. In addition, they have a chance to get new Spurs gear at a 25% discount in the Spurs Fan Shop inside the arena.

Fans can also watch the event streamed live on the Spurs Facebook page, YouTube, Twitter, official Spurs App and Spurs.com. The live stream will feature Dan Weiss and other various Spurs personalities.

