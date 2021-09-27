Spurs Media Day 2021: Live updates from Gregg Popovich, Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA season is right around the corner. The Spurs held their annual Media Day at the training facility on Monday. It’s the first time media has been allowed in the facility since the pandemic. Here are the latest updates:
Popovich on why Manu returned to Spurs front office…”his wife needed him gone” #GoSpursGo #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/lAH4Abg6lP— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) September 27, 2021
Popovich said vaccination wise..."we're ready to go"...confirmed all Spurs players have been vaxxed...said he got his third one recently "because he's over 90" #Spurs #KSATsports— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) September 27, 2021
Gregg Popovich at the podium for Spurs media day. Pop is back. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/F97c2sz3DV— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) September 27, 2021
Manu Ginobili in the house for Spurs media day. Manu has returned to the franchise in a front office role, been named Special Advisor to Basketball Operations. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/svS5TAG1x8— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) September 27, 2021