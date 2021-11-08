Scholar Athlete: Jacinda Montes, Highlands High School

Jacinda Montes of Highlands High School is selected as the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Jacinda is a member of the varsity basketball and swim teams. She’s also a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She was named Second-Team All-District and Academic All-State three years in a row. She’s also a member of the Student Athlete Leadership Committee and the Student Council. Jacinda maintains a 3.7 GPA, plans to attend college, major in Psychology and become a Neuropsychologist.

WHAT HAS HIGH SCHOOL BEEN LIKE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC?

“It was a transition coming out of the pandemic. It was one of the best moments of my life coming back to the school. I really did get to make new bonds with new people. It means everything to be a senior this year. I have four sisters so growing up I think high school meant a lot sports and academic wise. Coming here to Highlands High School meant a lot to be invested in everything the school has to offer.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school is hitting my first home run.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Keep working hard even though there may be times you want to quit or give up, you always have to work harder. Fight for what you want.”

