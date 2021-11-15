Scholar Athlete: Jacob Gutierrez, Highlands High School

Jacob Gutierrez of Highlands High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, November 14. 2021.

Meet Instant Replay's newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Jacob Gutierrez of Highlands High School.

Jacob has been a member of the varsity baseball team since he was a freshman and the varsity football team since he was a sophomore. He also joined the varsity track team this year. He’s been given the U.S. Army Award of Excellence, the Yale Book Award and the College Board of National Hispanic Recognition. Jacob maintains a 101 GPA and is the class Valedictorian. Jacob plans to attend the Red McCombs Business School at the University of Texas in Austin and major in Business Management.

WHAT DID YOU LEARN ABOUT YOURSELF DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC?

“What I learned was that I adapt quickly. I learn quickly when facing obstacles and I really don’t spend time being negative; I try to stay positive and move through things.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Spending time with my friends, winning football games, attending charity events helping the community and spreading the love.”

WHAT HAS HIGH SCHOOL BEEN LIKE?

“It’s been the best time of my life, I’m glad this is my home at Highlands and I think I represent this school well and it represents me well. I don’t regret anything about attending this school, I love it.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“The big thing is perseverance, just working hard and sticking with it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t stressed out. This really helped me with time management, got me ready for the outside world and what comes next after high school.”

