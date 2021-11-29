Scholar Athlete: Lance Kahl, T.M.I. Episcopal

Lance Kahl of T.M.I. Episcopal is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, November, 28, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Lance Kahl of T.M.I. Episcopal.

Lance has been a member of the varsity football and lacrosse teams all four years of high school. He’s been named First-Team All-State defender for lacrosse and honorable mention as a running back. Lance is an active Boy Scout, participates frequently with his Youth Group at Hope Church and helps fix up low income homes in the summer with Blueprint Ministries. He maintains a 98 GPA, plans to play lacrosse in college and major in Physics.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“This year scoring my first touchdown in my first game. That’s a big memory I have for sports. Last year with the pandemic we didn’t even have a football season. This year, to play a full season and finish 9-0, it was great.”

WHAT HAS THE SENIOR YEAR BEEN LIKE FOR YOU?

“It’s been a great senior year. Previously, our football team has not been the best but this year we came off great. We had an undefeated regular season which exceeded far past our expectations.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“It’s all about balance between school and friends and athletics. It’s all about saving time for homework, to study but you have to work hard on the field too.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com