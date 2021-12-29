83º

Spurs, Heat game delayed as coronavirus outbreak depletes Heat roster

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) goes to the basket as Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Wednesday night matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will be delayed due to a coronavirus outbreak depleting the Heat’s roster, according to the league.

The game was set to start at 7:30 p.m. in the AT&T Center, but the Heat do not have enough players to compete.

“The Heat do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Spurs,” according to the league’s news release about the delay.

The NBA has not announced a new date and time for the delayed game.

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

