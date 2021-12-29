Spurs, Heat game delayed as coronavirus outbreak depletes Heat roster

SAN ANTONIO – The Wednesday night matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will be delayed due to a coronavirus outbreak depleting the Heat’s roster, according to the league.
The game was set to start at 7:30 p.m. in the AT&T Center, but the Heat do not have enough players to compete.
“The Heat do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Spurs,” according to the league’s news release about the delay.
The NBA has not announced a new date and time for the delayed game.