Spurs, Heat game delayed as coronavirus outbreak depletes Heat roster

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) goes to the basket as Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SAN ANTONIO – The Wednesday night matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will be delayed due to a coronavirus outbreak depleting the Heat’s roster, according to the league.

The game was set to start at 7:30 p.m. in the AT&T Center, but the Heat do not have enough players to compete.

“The Heat do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Spurs,” according to the league’s news release about the delay.

The NBA has not announced a new date and time for the delayed game.

Read more: