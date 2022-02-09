Funeral services set for San Antonio legends Buddy Meyer and Gary DeLaune

SAN ANTONIO – Families of legendary broadcaster Gary DeLaune and former St. Mary’s basketball player, coach and athletic director Buddy Meyer have announced funeral services for the two San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame members.

Gary DeLaune

Emmy-award-winning broadcaster Gary DeLaune will be honored in a Celebration of Life service Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hills Church located at 19595 IH 10 West. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear colorful apparel to pay tribute to Gary’s signature sports coats he wore while working for KENS-TV for 28 years.

DeLaune passed away last Sunday at 88 due to COVID-related illnesses. His family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gary DeLaune Memorial Journalism Scholarship Fund at any Frost Bank location.

Herman A. “Buddy” Meyer

Services for Herman A. “Buddy” Meyer will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church located at 10703 Wurzbach Road. A rosary will be recited on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday.

Meyer, who spent a total of 41 years at St Mary’s, passed away last week at the age of 82 following emergency surgery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Hansen Fund for St. Mary’s University Men’s Basketball or the Herman A. “Buddy” Meyer Jr. Endowed Scholarship Fund.