Longtime San Antonio journalist Gary DeLaune passes away, family confirms

DeLaune was a well-known sportscaster and San Antonio news reporter

Cody King, Digital Journalist

(From left) Gary DeLaune and KSAT sports reporter Greg Simmons (right).

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime San Antonio journalist passed away early Sunday, his family announced on social media.

Gary DeLaune died at the age of 88 and left quite an impression during the span of his career. He covered news across the state, including in Dallas and San Antonio.

His children said he left a big impact on everyone he met, and his legacy will continue to live on.

“Dad lived a big life and genuinely found everyone he met amazing. He loved Jesus with all his heart, which was evident the way he loved everyone he met. One thing for sure we will be celebrating the incredible life he lived...,” his family said on social media.

DeLaune’s career included sports reporting, San Antonio news, and covering one of the biggest moments in U.S. history -- President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

This story was one of the biggest in his career and happened just three months after he got married, while he was working for KLIF radio in Dallas, according to a previous KSAT report.

He’s known as the first person to broadcast that Kennedy and the Governor of Texas, John Connally, had been shot while riding in their motorcade through downtown Dallas.

Funeral and visitation arrangements have not yet been announced. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

