Longtime San Antonio journalist Gary DeLaune passes away, family confirms

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime San Antonio journalist passed away early Sunday, his family announced on social media.

Gary DeLaune died at the age of 88 and left quite an impression during the span of his career. He covered news across the state, including in Dallas and San Antonio.

His children said he left a big impact on everyone he met, and his legacy will continue to live on.

“Dad lived a big life and genuinely found everyone he met amazing. He loved Jesus with all his heart, which was evident the way he loved everyone he met. One thing for sure we will be celebrating the incredible life he lived...,” his family said on social media.

Early this morning our Dad went home to be with Jesus. We feel his loss deeply, but are overjoyed thinking about the... Posted by Gary DeLaune on Sunday, February 6, 2022

DeLaune’s career included sports reporting, San Antonio news, and covering one of the biggest moments in U.S. history -- President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

This story was one of the biggest in his career and happened just three months after he got married, while he was working for KLIF radio in Dallas, according to a previous KSAT report.

Legendary broadcaster, mentor and friend Gary DeLaune passed away this morning. What a career that included his role in one of the most historical moments in our country’s history. And later in his career as a sportscaster with a passion for HS football. Thank you Gary. — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) February 6, 2022

He’s known as the first person to broadcast that Kennedy and the Governor of Texas, John Connally, had been shot while riding in their motorcade through downtown Dallas.

Funeral and visitation arrangements have not yet been announced. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.