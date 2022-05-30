Scholar Athlete: Kallie Morrison, Veterans Memorial High School

Kallie Morrison of Veterans Memorial High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Kallie is a four-year member of the varsity track team where she is a two-time state qualifier in the 200 meter dash. Kallie maintains a 3.4 GPA and is ranked in the top 35 percent of her class. Kallie has accepted a scholarship to join the women’s track team at the University of the Incarnate Word where she will major in Kinesiology and minor in teaching.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“It had to be Texas Relays with my team. It was a really good experience especially my first year going as a senior. We made a lot of memories.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Stay on top of grades as much as possible, go to tutoring as much as possible - in the morning, before school, after school, after practice. Try to get as active in school as much as possible.”

