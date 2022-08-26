Watch the Little League World Series on KSAT.com on Saturday

Nolensville, Tenn.'s Drew Chadwick delivers during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Pearland, Texas, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SAN ANTONIO – The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off on Saturday morning on KSAT 12 News and games will be broadcasted all day as six local high school teams compete in back-to-back games.

Because the football games will be played on air, KSAT will stream the Little League World Series on KSAT.com and digital platforms. Click here to download the free KSAT Plus streaming app.

We will stream the following games in this article on Saturday:

11:30 a.m.: International Championship, Asia-Pacific vs. Caribbean.

2:30 p.m.: United States Championship, West vs. Southeast.

The winners from those games will go on to play in the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series Championship on Sunday. That game will be aired on KSAT 12 News.

The Saturday, Aug. 27 event at the Alamodome will feature Smithson Valley vs. Reagan; Judson vs. Johnson; Steele vs. Brennan. Find ticket information by clicking here.

