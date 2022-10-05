Browns' All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car accident

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. The Browns defensive star stayed home to rest and recover from multiple injuries suffered in a frightening car crash as his status for Cleveland's game on Sunday in Atlanta remains in doubt. Garrett was not at the team's facility Wednesday, Sept.28, 2022, two days after the All-Pro rolled over his Porsche in a single-car accident on a rural road near home. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being injured in a car accident last week, when he lost control of his Porsche while speeding.

Garrett didn't play in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck.

The All-Pro veered off a road near his home following practice on Sept. 26, struck a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times. Garrett felt grateful that he and a female passenger avoided more serious injuries.

Without Garrett and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who missed his second game in a row with an ankle injury, the Browns lacked a strong pass rush Sunday against the Falcons. Atlanta also ran the ball at will, racking up 202 yards rushing.

The Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Sunday.

While Garrett returned, Clowney continued to be sidelined. The Browns also said All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio (biceps/rest), tight end Harrison Bryant (illness), wide receiver Amari Cooper (rest) and tight end David Njoku (knee/rest) are not practicing.

Cleveland's defense did get back cornerback Greedy Williams, who missed the first four games with a hamstring injury.

