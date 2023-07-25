Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

LOS ANGELES – Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.

The spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site on Monday and he was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the spokesman said. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James announced in May that he would play college basketball for the Trojans. He is an incoming freshman and was one of the top high school prospects in the country.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment with an USC athletic department spokesman and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game last season, tweeted his support: “Prayers to Bronny & The James Family as well (prayer emoji) here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Bronny James was stricken just over a year after USC freshman 7-footer Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during a practice. Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest on July 1, 2022, with athletic trainers rushing to used an automated external defibrillator to revive him.

Iwuchukwu had a battery-powered pulse generator known as an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator implanted in his chest, the Los Angeles Times reported. Iwuchukwu was able to play for the Trojans during the second half of last season.

