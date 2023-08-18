Former NFL player Ramon Richards surprises Sam Houston football team

Toward the end of the Sam Houston football team’s Thursday practice, former NFL defensive back and product of East San Antonio Ramon Richards pulled up to the practice field with a big surprise.

SAN ANTONIO – Toward the end of the Sam Houston football team’s Thursday practice, former NFL defensive back and product of east San Antonio Ramon Richards pulled up to the practice field with a big surprise.

Richards, a Brackenridge alum, gathered the group and gave a speech about the importance of having core values and being prideful of one’s roots.

“That’s really motivation,” added Hurricanes’ senior safety Jaeden Servantes. “That’s really motivation to push harder and have a good season.”

From there, Richards revealed his vehicle was filled with brand new white Nike cleats to match the Hurricanes’ all-white week one uniforms.

“They’re crispy white,” said Sam Houston senior defensive end Rashad Miller-Singleton. “They go with the uniforms we wear a lot. We like all white, so it matches perfectly.”

Richards plans to surprise more schools in San Antonio with new gear, but he wanted to start with Sam Houston because he grew up in the area.

“I needed their attention first. They wouldn’t listen to me unless I brought something,” Richards said jokingly. “But the main thing is to give to them and give them a message of anything I can do to inspire them. If I can just change the trajectory of their futures just a little bit, that’s what I want to do.”

This is just one piece of what Richards is doing for local athletes. Next, Richards hopes to open a community center in inner-city San Antonio.

