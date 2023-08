The Harlandale volleyball program put forth a strong defensive effort in front of its home crowd against the Providence Provets with a 3-0 victory on Friday night.

In the Indians’ straight-sets victory, they held the Provets to 14 points or fewer.

The win improves Harlandale to 7-2 on the season.

