Jayden Daniels impressive in his only drive in Commanders' 20-17 preseason-opening loss to Jets

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is congratulated by teammate Tyler Biadasz (63) after scoring during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in East Rutherford. N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Jayden Daniels ran for a touchdown after throwing a perfectly placed deep pass for his first NFL completion to get Washington into New York territory in the Commanders' 20-17 preseason-opening loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick from LSU, and most of the Commanders' starters on offense played just the opening series against Jets backups — and the young QB kept it going on his second pass when he connected with Dyami Brown for 42 yards along the right sideline on third-and-6 from Washington's 34.

Recommended Videos

On third-and-3 from the Jets 5, Daniels handed to Austin Ekeler and the veteran who made his Commanders debut went up the middle for a gain of 3 that was confirmed by a virtual measurement. The NFL is testing Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology to measure line to gain instead of the traditional chain gang during some preseason games.

Daniels faked a handoff to Ekeler on third-and-goal, took off to his right on a keeper and scampered untouched 3 yards into the end zone to give the Commanders a 7-0 lead with 8:39 left in the opening quarter. He then found his mother in the stands behind Washington's sideline and tossed her his first TD ball.

Daniels and most of Washington's projected starters were done after that 11-play, 70-yard drive. Daniels was 2 of 3 for 45 yards with three third-down conversions before being replaced by Marcus Mariota.

The Jets, who rested nearly all their starters including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, got the win on Austin Seibert's 37-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining.

With New York trailing 7-0 with 10:32 left in the second quarter, rookie Andrew Peasley — in after two possessions for Tyrod Taylor — connected with Jason Brownlee for a 12-yard touchdown.

Riley Patterson, competing with Ramiz Ahmed for the Commanders’ kicking job, hit the right upright on a 38-yard attempt to keep it tied at 7 late in the first half. Ahmed's 40-yarder gave Washington a 10-7 lead shortly before halftime.

Greg Zuerlein's 56-yarder as time expired in the opening half tied it at 10 for the Jets.

Marcus Wiley gave the Commanders a 17-10 lead early in the fourth with a 1-yard run.

Israel Abanikanda tied it at 17 for the Jets with a 2-yard TD run with 7:09 left. The score was set up by Brandon Smith's diving 37-yard catch on a pretty throw from Adrian Martinez.

STATS

Mariota had a 6-yard completion on his only throw in his one possession for the Commanders. Jeff Driskel played the rest of the first half, going 5 of 10 for 73 yards and running for 23 yards on three carries before rookie Sam Hartman took over. Driskel returned when Hartman left late in the fourth quarter as trainers looked at his right shoulder on the sideline. ... Taylor was 1 of 2 for minus-1 yard passing. ... Peasley was 8 of 11 for 73 yards and the TD pass to Brownlee. He was replaced in the third quarter by Martinez, who was the UFL season and championship game MVP for Birmingham. ... Jets RB Braelon Allen, a fourth-rounder from Wisconsin, ran for 54 yards on six carries.

RESTING RODGERS

Rodgers won't play in either of the Jets' first two preseason games and coach Robert Saleh said his inclination is to sit him for the finale against the Giants on Aug. 24 — but that plan hasn't been finalized.

The 40-year-old quarterback, who's healthy after tearing his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap last season, was in sweats on the sideline and wore a headset while listening to the Jets' play calling. As a precaution, Saleh sat Rodgers from participating in the team's joint practice with the Commanders in rainy conditions Thursday.

New York's only projected offensive starter to play against Washington was center Joe Tippmann, who has had some issues with shotgun snaps in training camp.

INJURIES:

Commanders: There was no immediate word on the nature of Hartman's injury. ... CB Noah Igbinoghene headed to the locker room with an undisclosed injury late in the game.

Jets: LB Jimmy Ciarlo left late in the third with a knee injury and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Commanders: At Miami on Aug. 17.

Jets: At Carolina on Aug. 17.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl