No. 1 Wagner puts on defensive clinic to advance to Class 5A DI regional finals

Class 5A’s top-ranked Wagner girls’ basketball team (32-3) advanced to the Class 5A Division I regional finals thanks to a stout defensive performance Tuesday night.

After trailing C.C. Flour Bluff by four points at halftime, the Lady Thunderbirds relied on their IQ and athleticism to outwork the Hornets to win 49-39 in the regional semifinals.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

The Pieper Warriors (28-6) also defeated Vela on Tuesday night, thus setting up a regional final clash between Pieper and Wagner in the next round.

In the Class 3A Division II tournament, the No. 20 Jourdanton Lady Squaws (32-6) rolled past the San Diego Lady Vaqueros 53-36 to earn a date with Tidehaven (35-2) in the regional finals.

The No. 1 Judson girls’ basketball team suffered a premature exit in the Class 6A DII bracket on Tuesday. The Rockets were upset by the Churchill Chargers by a narrow margin, 61-58.

Churchill (31-5) marches on and will face San Marcos (27-8) with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

In Class 6A Division I, Brennan advanced with a 48-43 win over United South.

Now, onto the fourth round, Brennan (26-9) will clash with Steele (26-7) after the Knights defeated Round Rock for a state bid.