1-on-1 with former UTSA star, Brahmas DB Corey Mayfield Jr.

SAN ANTONIO – Corey Mayfield Jr. is going on year two in the United Football League (UFL).

After an excellent career with the UTSA football program (2018-2022), Mayfield took his talents to the NFL, where he battled for a roster spot with the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield wouldn’t make the cut that time around, but now two years later, the defensive back is making a name for himself with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Mayfield accumulated 25 tackles, 16 of which were solo, in 12 games played for the Brahmas in 2024 across the regular season and postseason.

As Mayfield gets ready to embark on year two, KSAT 12 Sports sat down with the former UTSA star to hear about his debut season in the UFL, the relationship he’s building with legendary head coach Wade Phillips, his thoughts on San Antonio native Kellen Mond joining the quarterback room and much more.

Click the video player above to watch the full interview with Mayfield.

