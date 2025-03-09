Skip to main content
1-on-1 with former UTSA star, Brahmas DB Corey Mayfield Jr.

The defensive back is making a name for himself with the San Antonio Brahmas

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Corey Mayfield Jr. is going on year two in the United Football League (UFL).

After an excellent career with the UTSA football program (2018-2022), Mayfield took his talents to the NFL, where he battled for a roster spot with the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield wouldn’t make the cut that time around, but now two years later, the defensive back is making a name for himself with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Mayfield accumulated 25 tackles, 16 of which were solo, in 12 games played for the Brahmas in 2024 across the regular season and postseason.

As Mayfield gets ready to embark on year two, KSAT 12 Sports sat down with the former UTSA star to hear about his debut season in the UFL, the relationship he’s building with legendary head coach Wade Phillips, his thoughts on San Antonio native Kellen Mond joining the quarterback room and much more.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

