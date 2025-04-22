Cavaliers' Mitchell, Warriors' Curry and Celtics' Tatum in the spotlight going into Game 2s

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, right, reaches for the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) heads up the court in the second half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, Golden State's Stephen Curry and Boston's Jayson Tatum have been the driving forces for their teams throughout the season.

It is no surprise that all three are in the spotlight going into their respective Game 2s of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night.

Mitchell scored 30 points in the top-seeded Cavaliers 121-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday night. It was the 26th time in 55 playoff games that the all-star guard has had at least 30 points. Mitchell's 28.1 points per game in the playoffs is seventh all-time among players with at least 50 postseason games and he is averaging 34.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in Cleveland's last seven playoff contests.

Mitchell knows he is viewed as a scorer, but he is hoping his defense and forcing steals begin to stand out more against the Heat.

“Obviously, the 30 is cool. I mean that’s what I’m known for but I think for me it’s just steals, being in the passing lanes, getting on the boards, boxing out, diving on loose balls, different things like that. That’s really what’s going to continue to take us to that next level,” he said.

Curry needs three points to become the 11th player in league history to reach 4,000 points in the playoffs. The superstar guard led Golden State with 31 points in Sunday night’s 95-85 win at the Houston Rockets that included two off-balance 3-pointers in the second half.

The seventh-seeded Warriors — who are used to the rigors of postseason play — look to go up two games on a Rockets squad in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

“I think the only real advantage is you don't get rattled if there's runs. The composure matters because then you can make plays down the stretch,” said Curry, who needs 49 points to surpass Tony Parker for 10th on the career playoff scoring list.

Tatum has 2,728 points — seventh-most by a player in NBA history before turning 28. But the all-star forward is listed as doubtful against the Orlando Magic with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 103-86 victory on Sunday when he went up for a dunk and landed awkwardly after being hit hard by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Asked about Tatum’s status after the Celtics practiced Tuesday morning, coach Joe Mazzulla said the All-Star was limited, and day-to-day.

Boston veteran Al Horford called the play excessive.

“There was something extra there,” Horford said. “It was about the second or third time he especially KCP went at (Tatum) in that way.”

Magic at Celtics

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, 7 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Celtics lead, 1-0

BetMGM says: Celtics by 12.5.

What to Know: The Celtics trailed by a point at halftime in Game 1 before using a 30-18 third quarter to take control in a 103-86 win. Derrick White had 30 points and Payton Pritchard added 19 off the bench to lift a Boston team that started slowly but finished with 16 3-pointers. The Magic — who are 1-12 on the road all time in Game 2s — came in allowing opponents an NBA-low 11.4 3-pointers per game but were hurt more by their 15 turnovers which led to 24 Boston points.

Heat at Cavaliers

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, 7:30 p.m. EDT (NBA TV)

Series: Cavaliers lead, 1-0

BetMGM says: Cavaliers by 12.5.

What to Know: Cleveland pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 21-point victory in Game 1. Cleveland was led by Mitchell (30 points), Ty Jerome (28 points) and Darius Garland (27 points), marking the first time in franchise history three players scored at least 27 points in a playoff game. It is expected to be another physical matchup in the paint between Miami's Bam Adebayo and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley. Adebayo held Mobley to three points in the 6:24 they were matched up against each other while Adebayo scored six points in 6:49.

Warriors at Rockets

When/Where to Watch: Game 2, 9:30 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Warriors lead, 1-0

BetMGM says: Rockets by 2.5.

What to Know: Jimmy Butler returned to “Playoff Jimmy” with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Warriors stole home court from the Rockets 95-85 in Game 1. Houston needs better execution from guards Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, who were 7 of 34 from the field. Houston made just 6 of 29 from beyond the arc and was 11 of 20 from the foul line. The Rockets grabbed 22 offensive rebounds and got 23 points from their bench. With another win, Golden State coach Steve Kerr would take sole possession of sixth place in most playoff victories. Kerr and Larry Brown are tied with 100.

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed to this report.

