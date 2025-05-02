Brahmas interim head coach reflects on UFL season halfway point, team’s morale

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas (1-4) are looking to bounce back after dropping their Week 4 home opener to the Houston Roughnecks, 27-3.

The loss was a surprise following the Brahmas’ improbable win over the XFL Conference-leading D.C. Defenders.

Payton Pardee, interim head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas, joined the KSAT 12 Sports Team for a Zoom interview on Wednesday.

Pardee reflected on a disappointing home opener and an emotional pregame presentation with Wade Phillips. He also discussed the team’s morale as they push towards the back half of the season.

