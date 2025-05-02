Skip to main content
Brahmas interim head coach reflects on UFL season halfway point, team’s morale

Payton Pardee also spoke to the KSAT Sports Team about the team’s quarterback situation

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas (1-4) are looking to bounce back after dropping their Week 4 home opener to the Houston Roughnecks, 27-3.

The loss was a surprise following the Brahmas’ improbable win over the XFL Conference-leading D.C. Defenders.

Payton Pardee, interim head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas, joined the KSAT 12 Sports Team for a Zoom interview on Wednesday.

Pardee reflected on a disappointing home opener and an emotional pregame presentation with Wade Phillips. He also discussed the team’s morale as they push towards the back half of the season.

