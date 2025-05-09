San Antonio FC ready for rematch with Oakland Roots SC

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC will be back home this weekend as they host Oakland Roots SC in a rematch.

SAFC won the previous match against Oakland Roots SC 2-1 in late March.

SAFC players discussed how they feel about the matchup, knowing Oakland Roots SC won’t be the same team as before.

“When it comes to Oakland, we’re familiar because we just played them a month a half ago at the start of the season so there’s not too much that will change but the reality is there’s a lot of teams improving and you can see it in the results around the league there’s a lot of parody,” said SAFC midfielder Luke Haakenson.

“We know we’re not going into a game against Oakland like the first one, so I think that’s kind of been the message, just kind of play our game plan, our style and what they do doesn’t really have an effect if we do what we’re supposed to do,” said SAFC forward Jake LaCava.

Saturday night’s game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field as SAFC looks to hold on to the top spot in the USL Western Conference Standings.