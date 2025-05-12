Scholar Athlete of the Week: Phoebe Mendiola, Providence Catholic School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Phoebe Mendiola of Providence Catholic School.

Mendiola is a four-year member and two-year captain of the varsity softball team. She’s also a two-year member of the varsity volleyball team.

Mendiola has been named First-Team All-District, best offensive player and most valuable player in softball. She’s been the Student Council president, Mu Alpha Theta vice president, and a member of the National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society and the National Spanish Honor Society.

She performs community service through the Respite House of San Antonio, the Seton Home, and the San Antonio Food Bank. Mendiola maintains a 102.8 grade point average and is ranked third in her class. Mendiola plans to play collegiate softball for St. Edward’s University, major in biology and become a pharmacist.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories have to be the long rides to the playoff games that we had. I really enjoyed just laughing, singing, watching movies, and getting to hang out and having the fun aspect of that with my team.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“The biggest thing is to communicate and always stay active. My best thing was I fully communicated with the teachers well, and that’s the best thing you can do. You can always talk to them, and they will always be understanding.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school, I’m going to be attending St. Edward’s University, where I will major in biology and later become a pharmacist. I want to do that because I have always been interested in the making of medicines, and I want to make sure every patient I have in the future gets the specific medicine they need for their care.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank my parents. I want to thank them for the confidence they have given me these last four years and my whole life. I want to thank them for always believing in me and always giving me the strength I needed to push through.”