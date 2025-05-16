Skip to main content
3 San Antonio golfers advance to Final Qualifying for the 125th U.S. Open

Tournament set to take place at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15, 2025

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Three local golfers have earned their spots in the final qualifying round for the prestigious 125th U.S. Open.

Former UTSA golfer Christian Fanfelle, along with Boerne natives Zach Heffernan and Austin Wylie, advanced through local U.S. Open qualifying at Cedar Creek Golf Course, bringing them one step closer to competing on one of golf’s grandest stages.

For Wylie, this achievement marks a significant milestone.

After 11 attempts, Wylie finally broke through the local qualifying stage, carding an impressive 70 to make the cut. Joining him, Fanfelle and Heffernan also posted scores of 70, securing their spots in the final qualifier.

The road ahead won’t be easy. The final qualifying stage consists of a grueling 36 holes, testing the endurance and skill of these talented golfers.

For Fanfelle, Wylie, and Heffernan, this opportunity represents a lifetime of dedication and hard work, with a chance to compete at the iconic Oakmont Country Club now within reach.

While specific dates and locations for the final qualifying rounds are still pending, the trio’s journey is one to watch.

The 125th U.S. Open is set to take place at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15, 2025.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

Mark Mendez headshot

