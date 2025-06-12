Former St. Mary’s University standout golfer primed for U.S. Open debut

St. Mary’s University alumni Emilio Gonzalez will make his U.S. Open debut this week at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Gonzalez’s start in the major marks a historic moment as the first Rattler to qualify for the prestigious tournament.

The 2020 graduate, who turned professional that same year, earned his spot through a grueling 36-hole qualifier at Duke University Golf Club on June 2, finishing tied for second with a score of 136 (69-67).

Gonzalez, a standout during his time at St. Mary’s from 2016 to 2020, was a two-time NCAA All-American, a semifinalist for the Division II Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year in 2018 and the 2018 Heartland Conference Player of the Year.

He won seven tournaments with the Rattlers and set the program’s single-season scoring average record twice, posting a 71.38 as a sophomore and a 70.68 the following year.

Gonzalez’s collegiate success laid the foundation for his professional career, where he has notched four top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025, currently ranking 24th on the points list.

Born in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Gonzalez still holds his time in San Antonio close to his heart.

Gonzalez will be paired with close friend and fellow San Antonio-based golfer Roberto Diaz, who trains at Oak Hills Country Club, for the opening rounds on Thursday at 1:31 p.m. and Friday at 7:46 a.m.

As Gonzalez steps onto the national stage, KSAT 12 Sports caught up with him to hear about his journey to the biggest tournament of his career so far.