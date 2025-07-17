INSIDE THE RING: World champion Mario Barrios facing Manny Pacquiao this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Mario Barrios is about to step back in the ring for the first time in 2025.

And when he does, it will be the fight of the summer, perhaps the year.

The 30-year-old Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) will face 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao for Barrios’ WBC World Welterweight championship belt in Las Vegas.

This matchup finally came together after the two champion boxers could not work out the details last year.

“I always train as if it’s my biggest fight to date, so I feel this camp has been ran pretty smoothly,” Barrios told KSAT 12 Sports last week. “The only difference was just trying to find the sparring that matches Pacquiao’s style. Pacquiao is definitely one of a kind, so it’s hard to try to mimic and try to get that style that he brings in just one sparring partner.”

Barrios is coming off a split-decision draw against Abel Ramos in November, his first draw of his career. Barrios had won three straight fights before the Ramos matchup.

However, Pacquiao has not fought since August 2021 when he lost by unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas, a fighter Barrios defeated in September 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two went on a brief media tour to promote the fight earlier this summer and while fans, boxers and boxing experts have all been dissecting the main event bout, Barrios is focused only on the fighter in the opposite corner.

“This fight is all professional, it’s not personal at all, it’s just business,” Barrios said. “He’s the one that wanted to come out of retirement to fight me for my title. I’m honored that a legend wanted to do such with me.”

.@Boxer_Barrios' coach Bob Santos has been in many Pacquiao camps, but Manny's time is over. He says "it's el Azteca time!"



Watch Gloves Off: Pacquiao vs Barrios today: https://t.co/auSRzpIRcr pic.twitter.com/ege9diaIaw — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 13, 2025

Saturday’s fight will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video PPV live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The price for this fight is $79.95.

For @Boxer_Barrios, July 19 isn't just about the WBC title. It's about cementing his era and proving he belongs at the top against an icon. History is on the line. 🇲🇽🥊



Order #PacquiaoBarrios today: https://t.co/f0TyAhZSE7 pic.twitter.com/JiG8y8J4Om — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 15, 2025

