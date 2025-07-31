Skip to main content
Slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez returns to Mariners in deal with Diamondbacks, AP source says

Andrew Destin

Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Eugenio Suarez runs back to the dugout after flying out to Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
SEATTLE – Slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez is headed back to the Seattle Mariners in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a person familiar with the deal said Wednesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Suarez spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Mariners, hitting 53 home runs.

The 34-year-old infielder has 36 homers this season and is tied with Seattle's Cal Raleigh for the major league RBI lead with 87. He joins a lineup that already ranks fifth in the majors in home runs, thanks in large part to Raleigh — the major league leader with 41 homers.

Suárez is in the final season of an eight-year, $79 million contract and is eligible for free agency after next season. Seattle is fighting for a wild-card spot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

