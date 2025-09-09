New York Liberty are set to enter playoffs healthy and confident despite No. 5 seed

NEW YORK – The New York Liberty are finally healthy heading into the playoffs and the defending champions have confidence they can win another title.

The road won't be easy as the team is a No. 5 seed and will most likely have to start the postseason on the road in Phoenix.

Since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016 to the top eight teams regardless of conference making the postseason, no five seed has ever won a championship. The only team not in the top two to do it was Chicago in 2021, which was a six seed.

“There’s no panic. We just have to kind of face the adversity we did this year and it’s just one of those years,” guard Sabrina Ionescu said. “We kind of get a fresh start in the playoffs, like everyone is 0-0. What you did in the regular season, the adversity that you faced can only make you stronger.”

When Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart all start and finish a game, the Liberty haven't lost this season. It just hasn't happened much lately as at least one of them has been injured. New York hasn't had all 12 players available since the first few weeks of the season.

“I think that’s kind of the exciting part is we have a chance to rewrite the story of this year and we have a great opportunity to do it with a healthy fresh team,” Ionescu said.

Power poll rankings

Las Vegas has taken over the top spot in the poll this week, edging Minnesota for No. 1. The Aces have won 14 consecutive games to vault up the standings. Atlanta was third and Phoenix fourth. Golden State and New York were the next two. Indiana and Seattle followed the Liberty in seventh and eighth. Los Angeles, Connecticut and Washington came after the Storm. Chicago and Dallas rounded out the poll.

Sidelined Caitlin

Caitlin Clark announced last week that she will miss the rest of the Indiana Fever’s season because of a right groin injury.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark said in a statement. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty."

Player of the week

A'ja Wilson was the AP player of the week, averaging 31 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals to help the Aces continue their winning streak. Other players receiving votes included Veronica Burton of Golden State, Rhyne Howard of Atlanta and Alyssa Thomas of Phoenix.

Game of the week

WNBA Playoffs on Sunday. The opening games of the best-of-three postseason begin with all eight teams playing. Playoff matchups aren't set yet with key games still remaining before the regular season ends on Thursday.

