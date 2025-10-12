49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner carted off following gruesome ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner, right, is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. – Four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner was carted off the field following a gruesome ankle injury in the first quarter of San Francisco's game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Warner's right ankle appeared to turn sideways after a couple players fell into him at the end of a play.

The entire 49ers sideline came onto the field to see Warner before he left the field with an air cast on his ankle.

The injury-riddled 49ers entered the game without quarterback Brock Purdy, star edge rusher Nick Bosa, All-Pro tight end George Kittle and several other key players. Despite all their injuries, the Niners were 4-1 and leading the NFC West going into Week 6.

The 28-year-old Warner has been a first-team All-Pro three straight seasons and four of the last five, making the Pro Bowl in each of those four seasons.

