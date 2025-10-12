Faroe Islands stuns Czech Republic to keep World Cup hopes alive, Netherlands and Scotland win

Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between the Netherlands and Finland in Amsterdam, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Tiny Faroe Islands took a big step toward its first World Cup on Sunday with a stunning 2-1 win against the Czech Republic.

Ranked 136th by FIFA, the nation with a population of less than 55,000 put itself in contention for the playoffs for next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Faroe Islands, located halfway between Scotland and Iceland, has a land area of just 540 square miles. It has long been a minnow of European soccer and at its lowest point was ranked 198th.

But a run of four wins from its last five qualifying matches has seen it climb to third in Group L. Victory against the second-placed Czechs means just one point separates the teams in the likely race to be runner-up in the group and secure a place in the playoffs.

Substitute Martin Agnarsson scored in the 81st minute to not only deliver a blow to Czech chances of qualifying automatically as group winner but place major doubts over the runner-up position with one game remaining for both teams.

Hanus Sorensen had put host Faroe Islands ahead in the 67th minute at Torsvollur, a stadium with a capacity of just over 6,000 in the capital Torshavn. Adam Karabec had leveled in the 78th.

Croatia leads the group on goal difference and played Gibraltar later Sunday. With two games in hand over the Czech Republic and the Faroe Islands, it is heavy favorite to win the group.

Depay delivers again for Netherlands

Netherlands continues to lead the way in Group G after a 4-0 win against Finland in Amsterdam.

Memphis Depay scored from the penalty spot for a record-extending 54th goal for his country. The former Manchester United forward has scored seven goals in six qualifying games during this campaign.

Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo were also on target for the Dutch who top the group on 16 points with two games remaining.

Scotland picked up a third win in Group C by beating Belarus 2-1.

Goals from Che Adams and Scott McTominay put Scotland in control at Hampden Park, with Gleb Kuchko pulling one back in stoppage time for Belarus.

Scotland leads the group ahead of second-placed Denmark's home game against Greece later Sunday.

