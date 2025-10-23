Marathon world-record holder Ruth Chepng'etich banned 3 years after admitting doping violation

FILE - Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich poses with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, file)

Women’s marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepng'etich has been banned for three years after admitting a doping violation, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

The AIU said Chepng'etich admitted anti-doping rule violations over the presence and use of the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, or HCTZ, which can be used to disguise the use of performance-enhancing drugs. She had been suspended in July.

Recommended Videos

The AIU also said Chepng’etich had accepted the charges and sanction following a positive test for the banned diuretic from a March 14 sample.

The 31-year-old Kenyan runner broke the world record by almost two minutes at the Chicago Marathon last year, clocking 2 hours, 9 minutes, 56 seconds.

All Chepng'etich’s achievements and records before the March 14 sample will still stand.

The AIU said that while diuretics are known to be abused by athletes to mask the presence in urine of other prohibited substances, HCTZ has also been identified as a potential contaminant in pharmaceutical products.

Chepng’etich could not provide an explanation for the positive test when she was first interviewed in April. At a later interview on July 11, she was confronted with evidence acquired from her mobile telephone indicating “a reasonable suspicion that her positive test may have been intentional,” the AIU said.

At the time, Chepng'etich maintained her position that she could not explain the positive test and that she had never doped.

The AIU said that, on July 31, Chepng’etich changed her previous explanation.

“She wrote to the AIU to state that she now recalled that she had taken ill two days before the positive test and she had taken her housemaid’s medication as treatment, without taking any steps to verify if it contained a prohibited substance,” the AIU said.

“She stated that she had forgotten to disclose this incident to the AIU investigators. She sent a photo of the medication blister pack which clearly marked the medication as being ‘hydrochlorothiazide.’”

The AIU said anti-doping rules treat such “recklessness described by Chepng’etich in taking her housemaid’s medication as being indirect intent, for which an increased four-year sanction applies.”

Since Chepng’etich eventually accepted the proposed sanction within 20 days, she was granted an automatic one-year reduction of the four years.

“The case regarding the positive test for HCTZ has been resolved, but the AIU will continue to investigate the suspicious material recovered from Chepng’etich’s phone to determine if any other violations have occurred," AIU head Brett Clothier said in a statement.

AIU Chair David Howman said the case underlines that “nobody is above the rules” and lauded the industry’s commitment to the integrity of the sport.

Chepng’etich also won the marathon at the 2019 world championships in Qatar, where the women’s race started at midnight to avoid extreme daytime heat.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports