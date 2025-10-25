Skip to main content
Blue Jays' Addison Barger hits first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history

Ian Harrison

Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger celebrates his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger watches his grand slam home run take flight as Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Anthony Banda, left, looks away uring the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger celebrates his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TORONTO, ONT – Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger launched the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history during Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Batting for Davis Schneider against left-hander Anthony Banda, Barger drilled a 2-1 slider 413 feet to right-center — his third home run this postseason.

Barger’s drive was the first postseason grand slam in Toronto history, and the big blow in a nine-run sixth inning that gave the Blue Jays an 11-2 lead over the defending World Series champions.

Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer later in the sixth for Toronto.

It marked the third-biggest inning in World Series history. The Philadelphia Athletics scored 10 runs in the seventh against the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 in 1929, and the Detroit Tigers matched that total in the third inning of Game 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1968.

Toronto is in the World Series for the first time since winning the second of back-to-back titles in 1993.

Barger hit 21 home runs in the regular season, his second in the majors.

